Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - It’ll be another warm afternoon, but clouds will begin to pop up and a few showers are expected by early afternoon.  Showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage through the late afternoon and could continue into the evening hours before dying out tonight.  Another chance for rain is expected tomorrow, beginning with a few showers tomorrow morning and then more development of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon.  Temperatures today will reach the lower 90s ahead of the showers and thunderstorms, but should cool off quickly this evening.  The next few days, with more clouds and continued chances for rain, high temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Whitehead
First suspect in San Augustine County murder case pleads guilty
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Angelina County road
Angelina County constructs roads not approved by commissioners court
Matthew Edgar most wanted
Fugitive Matthew Edgar now on Texas DPS Top 10 Most Wanted list
The family got out safely.
Mom, daughters make it safely out of Lufkin duplex fire

Latest News

Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 9-1-22
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 9-1-22
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
September looks to pick up where we left off in August: With more pockets of daily downpours