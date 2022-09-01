Apaches get first win with Coach Tanner Jacobson at helm

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Junior College Apaches’ new football coach got a big win in the team’s first game under his leadership, beating Resolution Prep College.

Tanner Jacobson says it was good to get that first win under his belt.

“Absolutely, it’s always different when the lights turn on, you know, turn gamer, it’s a real thing right. So, to see who can execute when the lights come on, no matter who the opponent is, is the real thing. So, to get those guys out there, to see who’s going to block, get nasty, be physical when it’s a real live competition it is something that’s really important,” Jacobson said. “That’s when we learn about our team.”

Jacobson said there is some decrease in anxiety getting this game out of the way.

“Oh yes, there is a level of comfort for sure, you know, there are so many new things that come with a new coaching staff, even how you do pregame is going to be new for the first time. And we did it through practices, simulated it different ways, but it’s never really the real thing until it’s the real thing. So, to be able to have real competition was something that was great.”

