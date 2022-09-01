Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bailey County judge arrested

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Bailey County Judge Sherri Harrison, 56, has been arrested on charges of official oppression, providing alcohol to a minor, and criminal trespass.

Harrison was booked into the Parmer County Jail on a $1,500 bond for the three charges. She is set to be released on personal recognizance.

PREVIOUS STORY: Bailey County Judge accused of incompetence, misconduct, habitual drunkenness

In June of this year, Bailey County Attorney Michaela Kee filed a petition in the Bailey County District Court to remove Harrison from her position after allegations were made about “incompetence, official misconduct, and habitual drunkenness,” the petition states.

Kee said Harrison signed at least three warrants that were deemed unconstitutional because body cam video showed Harrison was drunk when she signed them..

Among the allegations in the 85-page document, Kee claims Judge Harrison drunkenly harassed parents and children at a Little League game in May.

Kee stated in her petition that she was filing on behalf of the public interest and demanded a jury trial to “ensure the protection of the public and public interest in the execution of the duties of the Bailey County Judge.”

Harrison has been Bailey County Judge since March 2005. In the recent primary, Harrison lost her seat to Basil Nash by 43 votes. She is set to leave office in January.

In Texas, a county judge is the top administrator for county government.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

