Bird Scooters now available to visitors to downtown Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas/Ark. (KSLA) — Birds are flying and now rolling through downtown Texarkana. The twin cities are the home of Bird Scooters.

This alternate mode of transportation became available Wednesday, Aug. 31 after city leaders from both sides of the Texas-Arkansas line said yes to a private company bringing the service here.

Riders will need to download the Bird app on their phones to access the scooters.

“We just want to get people moving around our downtown,” Texarkana, Texas, spokeswoman Lisa Thompson said.

“You know, a lot of people visit the photographer’s island, the courthouse. But we want to bring them further downtown to see our museum, our artwork and what else we have to offer.”

Access to the scooters is limited to downtown at this time. But leaders hope to expand this service across the twin cities.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.