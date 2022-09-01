Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Bird Scooters now available to visitors to downtown Texarkana

“We just want to get people moving around our downtown,” spokeswoman says
By Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas/Ark. (KSLA) — Birds are flying and now rolling through downtown Texarkana. The twin cities are the home of Bird Scooters.

This alternate mode of transportation became available Wednesday, Aug. 31 after city leaders from both sides of the Texas-Arkansas line said yes to a private company bringing the service here.

Riders will need to download the Bird app on their phones to access the scooters.

“We just want to get people moving around our downtown,” Texarkana, Texas, spokeswoman Lisa Thompson said.

“You know, a lot of people visit the photographer’s island, the courthouse. But we want to bring them further downtown to see our museum, our artwork and what else we have to offer.”

Access to the scooters is limited to downtown at this time. But leaders hope to expand this service across the twin cities.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin barbecue restaurant fighting meat inflation
Lufkin barbecue restaurant fighting meat inflation
David Whitehead
First suspect in San Augustine County murder case pleads guilty
Angelina County road
Angelina County constructs roads not approved by commissioners court
Mural
Atkinson Candy Co. unveils new mural in celebration of 90 years
Nacogdoches man pushing for improvement projects to be on ballot
Nacogdoches man petitioning for improvement projects to be on ballot

Latest News

Texas Parks & Wildlife reminds East Texas hunters of seasonal regulations
UT Tyler History Professor M. Rhys Dotson
The History of Labor Day with UT Tyler Professor M. Rhys Dotson
Goodtech Academy
Goodwill offering IT training to East Texans through GoodTech Academy
Van Zandt Regional Reopening
Van Zandt Regional Hospital reopens after 3-year closure
White Oak considering mountain bike trail upgrades to bring more bikers to city
White Oak considering mountain bike trail upgrades to bring more bikers to city