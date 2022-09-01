Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Boil water notice issued for some South Rusk County Water Supply customers

Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Some customers of the South Rusk Water Supply Company are asked to boil their water until further notice.

The boil water notice was issued due to a line break in the Compton area. If you live in the affected area, please bring all water to a rolling boil for at least two minutes before then cooling it for drinking, making ice or other personal consumption. In lieu of boiling water, bottled water may be purchased.

When it is no longer necessary to boil water, water system officials will issue a follow up notice.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Whitehead
First suspect in San Augustine County murder case pleads guilty
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Angelina County road
Angelina County constructs roads not approved by commissioners court
Matthew Edgar most wanted
Fugitive Matthew Edgar now on Texas DPS Top 10 Most Wanted list
The family got out safely.
Mom, daughters make it safely out of Lufkin duplex fire

Latest News

A man is shown getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. government has purchased 170 million...
White House to encourage COVID boosters, flu shot this fall
Officials say ready-to-eat meals are often less healthy than natural food because of the...
Studies find link between processed foods and cancer
A health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in...
US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants
Sawyer was the inspiration behind the Gold Network; he's shown with his port here a few years...
East Texas nurses begin training Wednesday on specific aspect of caring for kids with cancer