Get set to get wet as heavy downpours becomes a recurring theme this first week of September

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - This first day of September came with some scattered, heavy downpours dotting our east Texas landscape. The heavier downpours came with frequent lightning, rolling thunder, and some gusty winds.

Most of the rain activity should fizzle later this evening, once we lose the heating of the day. We will settle into a partly cloudy and muggy overnight with lows in the lower 70′s.

This wet and unsettled weather pattern will continue for the foreseeable future as a combination of a stalled frontal boundary interacts with deep moisture and upper level disturbances to keep daily rain chances in play each day through the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Rain chances will be on the high side, coming in at 60% on Friday before going up to 70% on Saturday and Sunday. Most of the scattered downpours we see the next couple of days will be confined to the afternoon hours during the peak heating of the day. Look for daytime highs to be in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s, with rain-cooled environments coming in noticeably cooler.

Due to the deep moisture and unstable atmosphere that will be present, any pockets of rain and thunderstorms that develop over the weekend and early next week will be efficient rain producers, capable of putting down a quick inch in a short period of time.

Rainfall amounts in the next week look to average around two-to-four inches. Given the moisture content in our atmosphere this time of year, there will be some of you that end up with more than that in your rain gauges.

The added cloud cover and likely rain chances will keep our temperatures trending well below average through next week We will have highs in the middle-to-upper 80′s from Saturday through next Tuesday, which will keep us trending below average through the first several days of September.

It does appear our daily rain chances will start to go down just a bit as we transition toward the middle part of next week as the front washes out and our upper level wind pattern begins to shift, leading to some slightly drier air filtering back into east Texas.

