Gilmer coach says momentum of kickoff TD return was key

Alan Metzel says he's extremely proud of his defense.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Gilmer Head Coach Alan Metzel said he is really proud of his defense following his team’s 51-27 win over Chapel Hill in Week 1.

Metzel also said he felt like the biggest key of the game was his team’s kickoff return for a touchdown. This was the first play after Chapel Hill had gone up 7-0.

Metzel said he is not taking his Week 2 matchup against Kilgore lightly after the Bulldogs’ loss to Carthage in Week 1.

“Those guys are great every year,” Metzel said. “Their history speaks for itself. They’re always big. They’re always tough.”

Metzel’s interview was featured on Red Zone Preview on East Texas Now Wednesday night. You can see Red Zone Preview every night during the high school football season.

