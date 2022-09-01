Texas Parks & Wildlife reminds East Texas hunters of seasonal regulations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As fall approaches in East Texas, it’s also the start of many hunting seasons.

Texas Parks and Wildlife wants to make sure all hunters are aware of any changes in rules and regulations for each season.

September brings the first of the East Texas hunting traditions, as dove season begins.

“We have dove that starts early, there’s some small game like squirrel seasons that are available. Obviously deer is the big one with archery season starting in October. Feral hog hunting that kind of takes place off and on,” says Roger Wolfe, district 5 leader for Texas Parks & Wildlife.

Thought there are few changes, Wolfe says hunters of all seasons need to be aware and observe what all existing regulations are.

A good rule of thumb for any hunter is the TPWL outdoor annual guide.

“It gives and overview of all the rules county by county. So you’ll know what the rules are for dove hunting, season dates and all kinds of things that are at your fingertips,” Wolfe said.

One change is the adding of mandatory check stations in Kaufman and Van Zandt counties, to guard against diseased deer.

“Due to chronic wasting disease detected in that area. To make sure it’s not spreading, we’re testing the animals, it’s at no cost to the hunters. They can get the results and make that decision whether they want to consume the animal,” Wolfe said.

And safety as always is stressed through a hunters safety course.

“Regulations involved with passing a hunters safety course, make sure if your a first time hunter you’ve gone through that course,” Roger said.

For more information on the new hunting regulations in Texas for the 2022 and 2023 season, click here.

