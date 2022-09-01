Van coach breaks down a goal-line stand against Pine Tree

VAN, Texas (KLTV) - Van Head Coach Jared Moffatt said it wasn’t just a goal-line stand which kept Pine Tree from scoring during one drive in the Vandals’ 28-14 win.

Moffatt said his free safety was able to chase down the runner for Pine Tree and get him out of bounds at the two-yard line. Moffatt said little things like that can change the game.

Van prepares for a Week 2 matchup against Chapel Hill, who lost in Week 1 to Gilmer. Moffatt said the 51-27 score is deceiving, as Chapel Hill had seven turnovers.

