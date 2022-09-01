Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Van coach breaks down a goal-line stand against Pine Tree

Van prepares for a Week 2 matchup against Chapel Hill, who lost in Week 1 to Gilmer.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN, Texas (KLTV) - Van Head Coach Jared Moffatt said it wasn’t just a goal-line stand which kept Pine Tree from scoring during one drive in the Vandals’ 28-14 win.

Moffatt said his free safety was able to chase down the runner for Pine Tree and get him out of bounds at the two-yard line. Moffatt said little things like that can change the game.

Van prepares for a Week 2 matchup against Chapel Hill, who lost in Week 1 to Gilmer. Moffatt said the 51-27 score is deceiving, as Chapel Hill had seven turnovers.

Moffatt’s interview was featured on Red Zone Preview on East Texas Now Wednesday night. You can see Red Zone Preview every night during the high school football season.

You can get plenty of more content like this on our free Red Zone app. More information here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Whitehead
First suspect in San Augustine County murder case pleads guilty
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Angelina County road
Angelina County constructs roads not approved by commissioners court
Matthew Edgar most wanted
Fugitive Matthew Edgar now on Texas DPS Top 10 Most Wanted list
The family got out safely.
Mom, daughters make it safely out of Lufkin duplex fire

Latest News

Tyler Coach Ricklan Holmes
Tyler coach says winning plan is simple: ‘Just got to execute’
Gilmer coach Alan Metzel
Gilmer coach says momentum of kickoff TD return was key
Gilmer coach Alan Metzel
Gilmer coach says things don't get easier after win over Chapel Hill
Tyler Coach Ricklan Holmes
Tyler coach keeps it simple for team: 'Just got to execute'