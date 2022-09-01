Van linebacker leads goalline stand

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Van beat Pine Tree in Week One of the high school season, 28-14, it was a physical game.

The Vandals defense worked as a team led by defensive lineman Braydon Hullum, keying the momentum swinging goalline stance. The footage shows number 21 Hullum get his arms wrapped around the ball carrier for another stop. But if they don’t stop a long run this stance doesn’t happen. Nothing energizes a team more than stopping an opposing offense at the goal line.

Hullum is the Spotlight Player of the Week.

“They busted a run on us and Cannon Rainey had an amazing effort,” Hullum said. “He ran and tracked that guy down and pulled him out about a 3-yard-line. We put together for real different places where you wanna keep them out. Had a couple of tacos in the sequence of events but usually the whole team.”

