Better East Texas: Student Loan Debt

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Bribery used to be illegal in the U.S. but it appears it is now allowed in some forms at least when if comes to student loan debt repayment.

Surely you have heard recently about President Biden’s plan to forgive 10,000 and in some cases $20,000 in student loan debt. This simply seems to be a tactic to win some voters over in the primary election in November.

First of all, if your debt is being forgiven, good for you, there really shouldn’t be any ill will toward these recipients. Most of us have received things that we didn’t ask for or felt like we didn’t deserve, but we usually took them. Again, good for you, if this is you.

But what I just can’t process is a point made by financial guru Dave Ramsey, who declared that if these student loans are so burdensome, such a hardship, why in the world are we still offering them?

A quick Google search reveals dozens of student loan options, just waiting for a student or parent of a student to click on them. Again, how can we still offer these if they are so troubling?

So, that leads to the conclusion that the president is really only doing this as an election ploy to gain votes for his candidates in November. But this appears to shift the burden of repayment to other taxpayers – it just about has to. And that is what makes this even harder to swallow.

Financial responsibility seems to be a fleeting idea with our leaders and that will lead us into a national ditch.

