East Texas drought pushes armadillos into residential neighborhoods

By Willie Downs
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - The weather may be bringing unwanted visitors into your yard. Recent drought conditions have caused armadillos to leave the woods in search of food in residential areas.

Armadillos, love them or hate them, are causing many homeowners to seek professional help to trap and relocate the animals away from their homes.

“The woods are dry, their food sources are scarce, so they have been coming into the residence and finding all the food sources they want from watered yards, landscaped yards,” said Brian Corporon, a licensed trapper with Wildlife X Team. “They’re destroying people’s landscape, I mean people pay thousands of dollars a year keeping their landscape up, they’re destroying that, flower beds they’re destroying, they go up under and burrow up underneath foundations.”

Corporon said armadillos can dig deep tunnels and some are even damaging house foundations.

According to the CDC, armadillos can carry Hansen’s disease, also known as Leprosy, but they say people that come into contact with armadillos are at low risk of contracting the disease.

“I have not ever heard of somebody walking up and getting intentionally scratched or bit by an armadillo to cause leprosy, but they do have diseases,” said Corporon.

So, what do you do if you have an armadillo wreaking havoc in your yard or flower bed?

“You can try trapping it yourself but always set up a funnel system for armadillos,” said Corporon. “There is no baiting (them), armadillos dumb-find their way into traps.”

The nine-banded armadillos was designated the official state mammal of Texas in 1995. However, as a non-game species, Texas Parks and Wildlife says people are allowed to hunt them at any time on private property by lawful means with a valid hunting license.

The cost to professionally trap and relocate an armadillo ranges wildly but typically starts at around $200.

