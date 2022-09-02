A few pockets of rain and rumbling in our skies may be ongoing for the start of high school football tonight

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - If you are getting ready to venture out to your hometown team’s high school football game tonight, you will want to take the rain gear, just to be on the safe side.

While I anticipate the rain to lessen in intensity and eventually fizzle by sunset, there will be some areas that still hang on to some rain for at least the next couple of hours. Furthermore, there is a remote chance a few games could be delayed by lightning in the area.

This wet and unsettled weather pattern will continue right through this upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend as a combination of a stalled frontal boundary interacts with deep moisture and upper level disturbances to keep daily rain chances in play each day through next week.

Rain chances will be on the high side, coming in at 70% on Saturday and 60% on Sunday. Most of the rain activity we see the next couple of days will be confined to the afternoon hours during the peak heating of the day. Look for daytime highs to only reach the middle 80′s, with rain-cooled environments coming in noticeably cooler.

Labor Day is looking mostly cloudy with rain chances coming down to 40%. Hopefully, the activity on Monday will be a bit more scattered in nature.

Due to the deep moisture and unstable atmosphere that will be present, any pockets of rain and thunderstorms that develop over the weekend and early next week will be efficient rain producers, capable of putting down a quick inch in a short period of time.

Rainfall amounts in the next week look to average around two-to-four inches. Given the moisture content in our atmosphere this time of year, there will be some of you that end up with more than that in your rain gauges.

The added cloud cover and likely rain chances will keep our temperatures trending well below average through next week We will have highs in the middle-to-upper 80′s from Saturday through next Tuesday, which will keep us trending below average through the first several days of September.

