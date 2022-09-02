Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

First ever mother-daughter duo pilot Hawaiian Airlines flight

Kamelia and Maria Zarka are the first mother-daughter team to fly as a pilot and first officer of a Hawaiian Airlines flight. (Source: KHNL/KGMB)
By KHNL/KGMB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - Two aviators from Hawaii made history while taking flight together.

Kamelia and Maria Zarka were the first mother-daughter team to fly as a pilot and as a first officer of a Hawaiian Airlines flight.

Mother Kamelia Zarka broke barriers in 1999 when she became the first Tongan woman to captain a commercial airliner. And now that Maria Zarka made first officer, they jumped at the chance to fly together.

“Obviously, I know her as mom, but today she was captain mom,” Maria Zarka said. “She’s an amazing captain, it was like watching one of the best at work, and I’m so thankful that I get to learn from her.”

The mother and daughter duo said they took turns flying across the islands for the momentous flight.

Soon there will be a new addition to the team as Kamelia Zarka’s other daughter, Kaimana, will be graduating college with a commercial license.

Copyright KHNL/KGMB via 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin barbecue restaurant fighting meat inflation
Lufkin barbecue restaurant fighting meat inflation
David Whitehead
First suspect in San Augustine County murder case pleads guilty
Mural
Atkinson Candy Co. unveils new mural in celebration of 90 years
Nacogdoches man pushing for improvement projects to be on ballot
Nacogdoches man petitioning for improvement projects to be on ballot
Angelina County road
Angelina County constructs roads not approved by commissioners court

Latest News

Traffic Light Retiming
City of Tyler retimes 19 traffic signals as part of master plan study
Brittany McGlone
Sister of 2007 Wood County murder victim reacts to arrest of suspect
Armadillos
East Texas drought pushes armadillos into residential neighborhoods
Cal Fire crews work a flare up near the Barrett Mobile Home and RV Park as they fight the...
Injuries, destruction reported in Northern California blaze