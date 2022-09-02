Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Be sure to grab the umbrella before you leave for school/work as scattered showers and storms will be possible once again today! Severe threats are quite low, but some pockets of extra heavy rain will be possible at times so please be safe while driving with the extra holiday commuters on the road. Temperatures are mild this morning in the lower to middle 70s, and we might even see some patchy fog forming in a few low-lying spots. Scattered rain and persistent cloud cover will keep temperatures a bit cooler than average this afternoon, so expect highs to sit closer to the mid-upper 80s with only a few spots warming to the 90 degree mark. Some showers could persist into the evening hours, so be weather alert if you are planning on attending any high school football games tonight! Scattered rain will remain possible throughout the holiday weekend, and while it does not look like a total washout for any outdoor plans you might have, there is a decent shot you might need to duck indoors while a pop-up thunderstorm or two moves in or nearby, so please keep an eye on the weather while you enjoy this Labor Day weekend. Rain coverage will slowly begin to diminish into next week as afternoon temperatures remain below average in the middle to upper 80s!

