Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Home damaged, four dogs killed in Lufkin fire

House fire
House fire((Source: KTRE))
By Brian Jordan and Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Four dogs died in a house fire in Lufkin Friday.

The fire happened in the 400 block of Whitehouse Drive.

According to Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the City of Lufkin, the fire is believed to have started in the attic. Firefighters had a ladder and busted out a window to the attic to get to the fire.

The fire is under control at this time.

The family wasn’t home at the time the fire broke out, but four dogs did die in the fire.

Whitehouse Drive is currently blocked from Oak Hollow Street to Tulane Drive.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin barbecue restaurant fighting meat inflation
Lufkin barbecue restaurant fighting meat inflation
David Whitehead
First suspect in San Augustine County murder case pleads guilty
Angelina County road
Angelina County constructs roads not approved by commissioners court
Mural
Atkinson Candy Co. unveils new mural in celebration of 90 years
Nacogdoches man pushing for improvement projects to be on ballot
Nacogdoches man petitioning for improvement projects to be on ballot

Latest News

Teresa Fuller
Nacogdoches nurse retiring after 38 years
WebXtra: Nacogdoches nurse retiring after 38 years
WebXtra: Nacogdoches nurse retiring after 38 years
Brittany McGlone
Sister of 2007 Wood County murder victim reacts to arrest of suspect
Sister of 2007 Wood County murder victim reacts to arrest of suspect
Sister of 2007 Wood County murder victim reacts to arrest of suspect