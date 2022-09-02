Lovelady ISD nears completion of bond project

LOVELADY, Texas (KTRE) - It’s been four years since plans to renovate schools in Lovelady were set into motion, and now they’re nearly completed.

The bond to fund the renovations was passed in November of 2019, and four months later the pandemic hit, which made the process slow to a crawl due to supply shortages.

According to the superintendent, renovations are now 99 percent complete. Newly renovated is the high school gym and ag center, lunchrooms in the high school and elementary schools, as well as adding two new classrooms to the elementary school.

“We’re filled with pride, we’re very excited to be able to see our community and our kids use that facility. And it feels great Our board has been so supportive throughout the process. They too have been along this journey with me and we’re extremely excited about finish up,” said Lovelady ISD superintendent Wendy Tulios.

She says everything should be wrapped up by September 15th.

