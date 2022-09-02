Muleshoe man sentenced to 12 years for sexual conduct, fleeing with 14-year-old girl accused of attempted murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Muleshoe man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for criminal sexual conduct involving a 14-year-old girl accused of attempted murder.

Police say Morales-Jose helped the girl flee and hide from police after she was charged with attempted murder. She was reported missing on Jan. 10, 2022.

Morales-Jose pleaded guilty to the transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual conduct back in May 2022.

The 14-year-old had been released from the custody of police in Dodge City, Kansas with a pending charge of attempted murder. The girl was being supervised via ankle monitor, but she allegedly cut it off to run away with Morales-Jose.

The girl was reported missing and a warrant was issued for her arrest. The DCPD contacted Muleshoe police with a possible location for her in January of this year.

The girl was found living with Morales-Jose, and both were detained.

The girl, who had met Morales-Jose on Facebook, said their relationship turned sexual in September 2021 and she became pregnant in December of that same year.

Morales-Jose admitted to helping the girl leave Kansas to maintain their relationship.

