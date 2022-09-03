Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Boil water notice lifted for Prairie Grove Utilities customers

(Pexels.com)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Customers of the Prairie Grove Utilities company are no longer advised to boil water prior to personal consumption.

On Thursday, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required the Prairie Grove Utilities public water system to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Prairie Grove Utilities has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by Prairie Grove Utilities used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Saturday.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Mr. Chris Key, P.E., Operations Division Manager, Angelina & Neches River Authority at 936-632-7795 or 800-282-5634.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out at a residence in the 400 block of Whitehouse Drive.
Home damaged, four dogs killed in Lufkin fire
Snap Benefits
Emergency SNAP benefits extended for September 2022
Officials said four teens were riding a pickup truck when they crashed into a tree. The truck...
2 teens electrocuted by live wires following pickup truck crash, sheriff says
Lufkin barbecue restaurant fighting meat inflation
Lufkin barbecue restaurant fighting meat inflation
Teresa Fuller
Nacogdoches nurse retiring after 38 years

Latest News

Saturday Weather Trivia 9-3-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Mexican officials made the discovery Thursday while...
Border Patrol: 9 migrants found dead in Rio Grande at Texas
Traffic Light Retiming
City of Tyler retimes 19 traffic signals as part of master plan study
Brittany McGlone
Sister of 2007 Wood County murder victim reacts to arrest of suspect