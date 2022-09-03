Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible today.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Highs today in the 80s and low 90s, all depending on how much cloud cover and rain a given location sees this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered, though do not let them catch you off guard. Heavy rain and flooding will be possible for areas that do see activity this weekend, you will want to plan accordingly. Our free KLTVweather and/or KTREweather apps are great resources this weekend, they will allow you to view live radar and other relevant weather information on the go. Tonight, slightly lower rain chances, mostly cloudy skies, temperatures falling into the low and mid 70s overnight.

For the rest of the holiday weekend, you can expect about the same. Not one day looks like a washout or has more significant chance for showers and storms, but again, be mindful of the rain chance in the forecast. The rain and mild temperatures will continue through next week, with highs expected to only reach the low 90s in the warmest spots, and many only peaking in the 80s. The Climate Prediction Center Outlooks through the next two weeks show East Texas in an area likely to see above normal rainfall, so I think you can expect continued alleviating of drought, but also a soggy first half of September. Have a great weekend, try to stay dry.

