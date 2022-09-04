Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boil water notice lifted for N.E.W. Water Supply customers in San Augustine

water faucet
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - Customers of N.E.W. Water Supply in San Augustine County are no longer advised to boil water prior to consumption.

On August 30, 2022, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the N.E.W. Water Supply, #2030034, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

N.E.W. Water Supply has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes. We have also provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of September 4, 2022.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the office at 936-288-0489.

