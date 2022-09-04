Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in Norfolk, Virginia, shooting

Police said two victims died at a hospital.
Police said two victims died at a hospital.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police say two people were killed and five others were injured in a shooting in Norfolk, Virginia.

Police said Sunday they responded around midnight to a report of gunfire.

When they arrived, they found four women and three men with gunshot wounds.

Police say Zabre Miller, 25, and Angela McKnight, 19, later died at a hospital.

Norfolk State University announced on Facebook that several of its students were victims of the shooting at an off-campus location.

The university says initial indications are that its students were innocent bystanders of a shooting at an evening house party.

Police are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snap Benefits
Emergency SNAP benefits extended for September 2022
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
David Caroll was eligible for parole this year, but a parole board decided against his release.
Parole denied for David Carroll, convicted of murdering 3-year-old foster child
A fire broke out at a residence in the 400 block of Whitehouse Drive.
Home damaged, four dogs killed in Lufkin fire
Prices at the pump extend an 11-week decline and continue to fall before Labor Day weekend.
Gas prices decline ahead of Labor Day weekend; 20% lower than July

Latest News

Stockton native José Hernández gets a school named after him along with an Amazon-produced...
Astronaut with humble beginnings as migrant farmworker has school named after him
Stockton native José Hernández gets a school named after him along with an Amazon-produced...
NASA astronaut with humble beginning as migrant farmworker has school named after him
A Georgia family celebrating an 8-year-old autistic boy’s birthday is asking for people to send...
Family of boy with autism requests cards from strangers for his 9th birthday
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’