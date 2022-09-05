Aggie defense impressive in Durkin’s debut

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - No. 6 Texas A&M football opened the season with a 31-0 shutout win over Sam Houston on Saturday at Kyle Field. It was DJ Durkin’s debut as defensive coordinator and the second shutout in the Jimbo Fisher era.

The Aggie defense hasn’t allowed a touchdown at Kyle Field in three straight games dating back to last year. There’s a lot of experience on this team with six of the team’s top ten tacklers returning, but there are also a lot of new faces that stepped up including sophomore Jardin Gilbert who had five total tackles and his first career interception. The Aggies said this defensive performance was a great way to get the season started.

”Coach Durkin does a good job of making sure that we don’t forget that we’re all a brotherhood,” Texas A&M defensive back Jardin Gilbert said. “His schemes and things help us be in the right place at the right time. With that being said, I do think it’s definitely a tone-setter for a great start on the season,” Gilbert added.

“It’s definitely a great tone-setter for the season if the other team doesn’t score any points,” explained Texas A&M defensive lineman Isaiah Raikes. “Obviously we made mistakes, every team will. We were able to capitalize on them in the red zone. The fact that we were able to keep 0 points on the board definitely a great accomplishment as a defense and we want to continue to do that for the rest of the season,” Raikes added.

Texas A&M’s defense will now go up against Appalachain State who put up 61 points against North Carolina in their opener including 40 points in the fourth quarter.

