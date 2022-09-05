Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Arrest made in Nacogdoches hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old

(KLTV)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - DPS reports a Center man has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run crash that injured a 4-year-old girl Sunday.

The driver has been identified as 85-year-old Edward Mora from Center. Mora was driving a 2009 Chevrolet pickup at the time of the crash that killed a child riding a go-cart on private property.

Mora was transported and booked into the Shelby County Jail for fail to stop and render aid with serious bodily injury, a third degree felony.

PREVIOUS: 4-year-old on go-kart injured in hit-and-run incident in Nacogdoches County

