Boaters on Sam Rayburn Reservoir enjoy unofficial last day of summer

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Labor day marks the unofficial last day of summer and many across East Texas are squeezing in one final trip to the water today.

Over at the Sam Rayburn Reservoir, people came out in droves to take advantage of the holiday.

“The only bad thing is we have to go back to work tomorrow,” Korey, a boater on the reservoir, said.

Emma, an eighth-grader on the lake, was excited to have one last day to enjoy the water before being back at school until later this year during the holidays.

Many in the area also honor the tradition of heading to Rattlesnake Island. It’s only accessible by boat, which makes it a good getaway from the rest of the world. Sometimes the hideaway has more than 30 boats lined up along the shoreline.

Others used the day for jet skiing, fishing or just enjoying the sights of nature on land.

“We came out to photograph the beautiful lake and little creeks,” Katy Jansen said, while enjoying a picnic with her friends.

No matter what brings people out to the reservoir, it’s a scenic backdrop to enjoy the last hours of sunlight for the summer of 2022 before heading back to work and school until the next holiday season.

The first day of meteorological fall is September 1. Fall equinox is September 22.

