Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Boaters on Sam Rayburn Reservoir enjoy unofficial last day of summer

Labor day marks the unofficial last day of summer and many across East Texas are squeezing in one final trip to the water today.
By Brian Jordan
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Labor day marks the unofficial last day of summer and many across East Texas are squeezing in one final trip to the water today.

Over at the Sam Rayburn Reservoir, people came out in droves to take advantage of the holiday.

“The only bad thing is we have to go back to work tomorrow,” Korey, a boater on the reservoir, said.

Emma, an eighth-grader on the lake, was excited to have one last day to enjoy the water before being back at school until later this year during the holidays.

Many in the area also honor the tradition of heading to Rattlesnake Island. It’s only accessible by boat, which makes it a good getaway from the rest of the world. Sometimes the hideaway has more than 30 boats lined up along the shoreline.

Others used the day for jet skiing, fishing or just enjoying the sights of nature on land.

“We came out to photograph the beautiful lake and little creeks,” Katy Jansen said, while enjoying a picnic with her friends.

No matter what brings people out to the reservoir, it’s a scenic backdrop to enjoy the last hours of sunlight for the summer of 2022 before heading back to work and school until the next holiday season.

The first day of meteorological fall is September 1. Fall equinox is September 22.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a photo of the truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run incident where a 4 year...
4-year-old on go-kart injured in hit-and-run incident in Nacogdoches County
Arrest made in Nacogdoches hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
Snap Benefits
Emergency SNAP benefits extended for September 2022

Latest News

Last Day Of Summer
Boaters on Sam Rayburn Reservoir enjoying unofficial last day of summer
As the population ages and baby boomers retire, there will be ongoing challenges in finding...
Texas economist talks future of jobs, workforce on Labor Day
East Texas schools join state movement supporting Uvalde by wearing maroon
Texas Economist Dr. Ray Perryman speaks at an event in Tyler.
Texas economist talks future of jobs, workforce on Labor Day