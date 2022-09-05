Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bryan Police declare suspicious deaths a double homicide

Bryan Police are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Silver Hill Road near SH 47.
Bryan Police are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Silver Hill Road near SH 47.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene and Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What started as a suspicious death investigation has now been declared a double homicide, Bryan police say.

On Sunday evening, police responded to the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Silver Hill Road near SH 47. Three people, including a baby, were involved in the crash.

Police found two people dead with apparent gunshot wounds. A third victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan for treatment. The victims’ names will not be released until next of kin is notified, according to police.

Those with information related to this crime are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

