Labor Day Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Labor Day, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for this afternoon, but also a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Many, if not most, of us will stay dry today, though some of us will see showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. While activity is not expected to be severe, strong wind, small hail, thunder, and lightning will all be possible. If you can see or hear thunder and lightning, please move indoors. When thunder roars, go indoors. Temperatures this afternoon are expected to peak in the low 90s for most. The cooler spots, that see more clouds and rain will only be in the 80s this afternoon.

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms come to an end. Temperatures hold in the 80s through about 8/9PM, then drop into the low 70s and upper 60s overnight. For the work week, a very similar forecast. Low rain chances every day, with highs in the upper 80s, low 90s. The current pattern we’re in does look to break by the middle of next week, signaling the return of above normal temperatures and less rain in the forecast. Until then though, expect seasonable temperatures or below, and isolated to scattered showers/thunderstorms to continue. The good news is, we’ve made a significant dent in the drought, and now every East Texas county has lifted their burn ban. Fire Danger remains low through today, and the middle of the week. Have a great Labor Day.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.