Small school powerhouses Daingerfield, Timpson clash in Red Zone Game of the Week

DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KLTV) - Two of the top small school teams in East Texas will take center stage on Friday night in the Week 3 Red Zone Game of the Week.

Daingerfield, state ranked No. 4 in 3A DII, will take on Timpson, the top 2A team in the state. Both teams come into the contest with 2-0 records.

Timpson has cleared the 50-point mark twice this season and have won their games in dominating fashion. The Bears are lead by DI bound athletes Terry Bussey and Vosky Howard. Daingerfield has plenty of speed and scoring ability with Jakevian Rodgers, a playmaker with DI abilities as well.

Kickoff in Daingerfield is set for 7 p.m.

