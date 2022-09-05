Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Strong winds cause Central Texas State Fair sign to collapse, two injured at the Bell County Expo Center

Both victims were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple
Bell County Expo Center
Bell County Expo Center(Ally Kadlubar)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas State Fair visitors are in the hospital with one in critical condition after strong winds caused a sign to collapse Sunday.

The incident occurred at the fair entrance where multiple 55-gallon drums filled with water drums were securing a sign, according to the Bell County Expo Center.

Emergency medical crews on the scene were to respond and render aid quickly.

Both victims were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where one is suffering from critical injuries.

“Bell County staff have been left reeling by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” said James Stafford, Bell County’s spokesman in a statement.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a photo of the truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run incident where a 4 year...
4-year-old on go-kart injured in hit-and-run incident in Nacogdoches County
Arrest made in Nacogdoches hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
Snap Benefits
Emergency SNAP benefits extended for September 2022

Latest News

Trouble brewing for Nacogdoches craft beer business as they face supply shortages
Arrest made in Nacogdoches hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old
water faucet
Boil water notice lifted for N.E.W. Water Supply customers in San Augustine
This is a photo of the truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run incident where a 4 year...
4-year-old on go-kart injured in hit-and-run incident in Nacogdoches County
U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Mexican officials made the discovery Thursday while...
Border Patrol: 9 migrants found dead in Rio Grande at Texas