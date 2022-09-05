Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Teen charged for murder after hitting three vehicles during police chase

Christopher Evan Romero, 17
Christopher Evan Romero, 17(Harris County Jail)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PASADENA, Texas (KWTX) - A teen has been charged with murder among other charges following a police chase that lead to the death of an innocent driver Sunday.

Christopher Evan Romero, 17, has been also been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felony evading arrest with a motor vehicle and is being held at the Harris County Jail with a $300,000 bond. Romero also has an outstanding felony warrant out of Dimmit County.

Webster Police Department officers began the pursuit at 12:30 a.m. Sept. 4 after an attempted traffic stop of a stolen vehicle leading officers to the Beltway 8 Frontage Road and Spencer Highway.

Romero accelerated and hit three vehicles after authorities stopped at a stop light leading to the death of Rolando Del Real Gonzales,40, according to police.

According to KTRK, a missing 15-year-old out of San Antonio was also in the vehicle.

“The public defender asked for a $50,000 bond, but the judge set bond at $300,000 and said if Romero does post that bond, he must remain under 24-hour house arrest,” reports KTRK.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

