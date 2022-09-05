Tracking a mid-week cold front that will keep temperatures trending below normal values

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - I hope all of you that were off on this Labor Day were able to enjoy the day with friends and family as we bring an unofficial end to our summer season.

We will keep in a 20% chance of an early evening shower or thunderstorm in the forecast this evening before we give way to partly cloudy skies and overnight lows falling to near 70-degrees. With a damp ground in place, I would not be surprised if we did have a few areas of patchy fog develop in a few locales late tonight, early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of widely scattered, afternoon showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Highs will be warm as we top out in the lower 90′s.

By Wednesday, the upper level steering currents will send down a cold front into east Texas. This frontal boundary will lead to a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the day with highs around 90.

Behind the cold frontal passage, we will get a wind shift to the north/northeast as some slightly drier, cooler air, comes funneling into the Piney Woods.

Rain chances will then drop off to a very low chance for the rest of the week and into this weekend with lows in the upper 60′s and daytime highs in the upper 80′s. This should make for some pleasant mornings and not too shabby afternoons as temperatures will be running a few degrees below normal for early September standards.

