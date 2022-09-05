Trouble brewing for Nacogdoches craft beer business as they face supply shortages

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (EAST TEXAS WEEKEND) - Paul Murray is one of the brewery partners of the Fredonia Brewery in Nacogdoches. He said it’s been a tough time ever since the pandemic caused public places like their business to keep their doors closed for over five months.

One of the first things the brewery faced was a shortage of cans. Murray also said the cost of materials and delivery caused a domino effect, leaving them to figure out the best solutions. “Which really affects the bottom line where you’re trying to make a product and sell it at wholesale or retail price. Like those kinds of fluctuations. It’s been a rollercoaster.”

Murray said one decision they made was pulling back on wider distributions until the foreseeable future.

Breweries across the nation are dealing with a shortage of carbon dioxide. Murray explained that the CO2 is a byproduct of fermentation to create the beer; the system is costly and used mostly by larger scale breweries.

He said the Fredonia Brewery currently relies on CO2 in bottles and luckily they haven’t experienced the shortage yet, but are prepared if it comes to their area. “I mean it all comes downstream and it’s unfortunate because it all ends up in the lap of the consumer to make that choice. Which for not just us as a brewery but a lot of small businesses,” Murray said.

He also said price increases from their suppliers in the past would happen on a predicted schedule but now they face price increases monthly or even weekly. In order to keep up with inflation, the brewery has increased their prices.

Murray said as a manufacture, they are reliant on other items to come in to make their product and sell the product. “It’s a tough time for all of us and now we really appreciate everybody that continues to support us through this and hopefully we can all weather the storm and come out the other end of it and have some beers.”

