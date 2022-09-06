Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
After Friday game against Marshall, Michael Coleman says Longview has many assets in their arsenal

By Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - After Friday’s game against Marshall, Michael Coleman says Longview is showing they have many assets that are proving to be a threat on the field.

“If you noticed, we didn’t say a word about Jalen Hale, one of the top receivers in the country, and we did hear about Dakaylen Reese, so that shows you they have another threat who can catch that ball, the Tatum kid, outstanding running back, you have a capable quarterback, he hasn’t hit his strides yet, but if you can win a game like this over a Marshall team, I’m not saying Marshall is going to go to the state championship, but Marshall can give you fits, if you can win like that without Mr. Hale, just imagine what you can do with both receivers on the field,” Coleman said.

Michael offers his analysis on the game between Longview and Marshall.

