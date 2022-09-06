Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the rest of the afternoon, but keep those umbrellas handy. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop through the day. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s, then fall into the 80s late this evening. A weak cold front arrives tomorrow with another chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s ahead of the front and then fall behind the front tomorrow evening as rain activity diminishes. Sunny and dry for the end of the week with a nice light east and northeasterly breeze and temperatures near or just below average for this time of the year. The weather pattern looks dry for most of East Texas through the weekend and into early next week, which means temperatures will start warming up.

