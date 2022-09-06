East Texas group helps people struggling with pornography addiction

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - More than ever before, pornography is everywhere. Research shows that, for some, the use of pornography can be potentially addicting with life-changing consequences.

In 2015, Scott McLellan and John Broome saw the need and started up True Grit Ministries. McLellan says sex and porn addictions are more common now than ever before. Moreover, accessibility and anonymity can make this addiction even more difficult.

According to a faith-based research and resource organization, the Barna Group, statistics show anywhere from 40-60% of Christian men who regularly attend church have used pornography in the last 30 days. For women, this figure is 20-35%.

Although McLellan says not everyone who views pornography is addicted to it, he does say porn can affect the brain in the same way as alcohol and drugs.

“It affects you in emotional ways and psychological ways,” stated McLellan. “It affects you in physical ways. It destroys relationships. It destroys marriages. It can destroy reputations and careers.”

That is where True Grit Ministries comes in. It’s an East Texas group that works on a one-on-one basis with Christian men who struggle.

He says, “The goal is not to eliminate sex from anyone’s life. God created us with a sex drive, and it’s supposed to be one of the most glorious things that God provides for us. It’s a matter of understanding the difference between unhealthy sexual behavior and healthy sexual behavior.”

Fashioned after similar 12-step recovery programs, McLellan says the mission of True Grit Ministries is to educate, train and lead people to their freedom from addiction.

“If your life is unmanageable because of the struggle that you have with pornography and/or sexual acting out, you don’t have to live that way,” says McLellan.

For more information on True Grit Ministries, click here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.