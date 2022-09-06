Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Five Texas Department of Public Safety officers face formal investigation over Uvalde massacre response

Surveillance camera image recorded inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Surveillance camera image recorded inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
By ZACH DESPART AND WILLIAM MELHADO
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Five Texas Department of Public Safety officers who responded to the Uvalde school shooting in May will face an investigation into their actions at Robb Elementary, the agency said.

The officers were referred to the inspector general’s office, which will determine if the officers violated any policies in their response to the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, said DPS spokesperson Travis Considine. The inspector general’s office will also determine if the five officers will face disciplinary actions.

The investigation was first reported by the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE.

More than 300 law enforcement officers from two dozen local, state and federal agencies responded to the shooting at Robb Elementary, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers.

A Texas House committee that investigated the shooting found that after officers were initially driven back by gunfire, they waited more than an hour to reengage the gunman, a delay that could have cost lives.

Law enforcement officers have faced fierce criticism for the delayed response in confronting the gunman.

Former Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo testified before the House committee that he believed the shooter was a “barricaded subject” instead of an “active shooter” after seeing an empty classroom next to the one where the shooter was when the gunman had already fired off more than 100 rounds in less than three minutes.

Arredondo was largely blamed for the delayed confrontation and was fired last month.

COPYRIGHT 2022. TEXAS TRIBUNE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Arrest made in Nacogdoches hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
This is a photo of the truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run incident where a 4 year...
4-year-old on go-kart injured in hit-and-run incident in Nacogdoches County
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store
Trouble brewing for Nacogdoches craft beer business facing supply shortages

Latest News

Queen's consulate tree cermony
British consulate plants tree on SFA campus in honor of Queen Elizabeth
Bullard High School shows support for Uvalde
East Texas districts wear Uvalde ISD colors to show support as they return to school
Wood County Sheriff Kelly Cole
Wood County sheriff says mix of old, new evidence led to arrest of Brittany McGlone murder suspect
Runners talk about being safe
Area runners talk safety in the wake of Baylor grad’s kidnapping and murder
Logo
Texas A&M Forest Service offers prescribed burning grants