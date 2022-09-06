Longview Lobos remain top dogs in Red Zone Top 10

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A few surprising losses have shaken up the back half of the Top 10. Chapel Hill has exited the poll after an 0-2 start. Newton and Malakoff are still holding on to their spots despite losses in Week 2 action. The top 4 teams remain the same with all having strong showings in Week 2.

1. Longview Lobos (5A DI State Ranking: 1 | Record: 2-0 | Last game: 48-11 won over Marshall | Next game @ Tyler Legacy)

Longview picked up their 65th win over Marshall this past week and pushed coach John King to win No. 199 of his career. King can reach the 200-win club on Friday at Rose Stadium.

Check out highlights from Longview’s win over Marshall.

Week 2 Game of the Week was between Marshall and Longview; check out these highlights.

2. Carthage Bulldogs (4A DII State Ranking: 1 | Record 2-0 | Last game: 51-22 win over Pittsburg | Next game vs S.A Cornerstone)

Carthage started the year with two wins over East Texas rivals. Now they set their focus on San Antonio Cornerstone, traditionally one of the top private school programs in the state but a program that has also started off the year 0-2.

3. Timpson Bears (2A DI State Ranking: 1 | Record 2-0 | Last Game: 52-29 win over Jefferson | Next game at Daingerfield)

Timpson has cleared 50 points in both games this year. The Bears will get their toughest test of the pre-district slate when they travel up to Tiger Country to take on Daingerfield.

4. Gilmer Buckeyes (4A DII State Ranking: 2 | Record 2-0 | Last Game: 40-26 win over Kilgore | Next game vs Paris)

Gilmer continues to look the part of a state-title contending team through the first two weeks. On paper they should push their winning streak to three when they host Paris Friday night.

Check out highlights of Gilmer’s win over Kilgore.

5. Mount Vernon Tigers (3A DI State Ranking: 2 | Record 2-0| Last game: 62-7 win over Gladewater. Next game at Pewitt)

Mount Veron has kept the scoreboard operator busy the first two weeks of the season. The Tigers will take on Pewitt, a team that hasn’t played since week one after their week 2 game against Waskom was canceled.

6. Daingerfield Tigers (3A DII State Rank: 2 | Record: 2-0| Last Game: 48-35 win over Tatum| Next game vs Timpson)

Daingerfield will host Timpson in a game that will have plenty of DI-caliber talent on the field. It is one of the better week 3 matchups for small-school football.

Check out highlights of Daingerfield’s win over Tatum.

Daingerfield wins in a shootout.

7. Tenaha Tigers (2A DII State Rank: 9 | Record: 2-0| Last Game: 12-6 win over San Augustine | Next Game: at Joaquin)

It wasn’t pretty but Tenaha got the win over San Augustine. Now the Tigers will get ready for a Saturday showdown with Joaquin.

8. Carlisle Indians (2A DII State Ranking: 10 | Record: 2-0 | Last game: 66-47 win over Troup | Next game @ Arp)

Carlisle makes their debut in the Top 10 for 2022 after winning a high scoring game over Troup. The Indians will look for another solid performance against Arp.

Check out highlights of Carlisle’s win over Troup.

9. Malakoff Tigers (3A DI State Ranking: 7 | Record: 1-1| Last game: 21-17 loss to Grandview | Next game vs Salado)

Malakoff took a tough loss to state-ranked Grandview in week 2 action. The Tigers competed and should be fine. Do not hit the panic button yet.

10. Newton Eagles (3A DII State Ranking: 5 | Record: 1-1| Last game: 23-22 loss to Woodville | Next game vs Jasper)

Newton gave up a late touchdown and two-point conversion to Woodville to get stunned on the road. Now the Eagles have to put the loss behind them and get ready for a tough Jasper squad.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.