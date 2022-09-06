A mid-week cold front will bring in scattered thunderstorms followed by drier, less humid air

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Despite the abundant sunshine we had today, we did manage to squeeze out a few pockets of small, but heavy showers this afternoon across the Texas Forest Country. These little downpours have been few and far between, but they are out there and may linger for a short time before waning around sunset.

We will keep in a 20% chance of an early evening shower or thunderstorm in the forecast this evening before we give way to partly cloudy skies and overnight lows falling to near 70-degrees.

By Wednesday, the upper level steering currents will send down a cold front into east Texas. This frontal boundary will lead to a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the day with highs climbing into the lower 90′s.

Behind the cold frontal passage, we will get a wind shift to the north/northeast as some slightly drier, cooler air, comes funneling into the Piney Woods for the end of the week.

Rain chances will then drop off to a very low chance for the rest of the week and into this weekend with lows in the upper 60′s and daytime highs in the upper 80′s to around 90-degrees. This should make for some pleasant mornings and not too shabby afternoons as temperatures will be running a few degrees below normal for early September standards.

With a trough of low pressure situated across the deep south and much of the eastern half of the country, we may see another cold front, or wind shift line, try to move in late this weekend or early next week. This should keep our temperatures from getting too warm as we transition into next week.

