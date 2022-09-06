As school starts in Uvalde, East Texas districts show support
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - As school starts in Uvalde, East Texas school districts are showing support for the town after a mass shooting at an elementary school earlier this year.
Students at districts across the region and the state wore maroon to show support for Uvalde.
At Bullard High School, students wore maroon and created a heart on the football field to show support.
A student reached out to the principal once the school announced Maroon Day and asked if the students and staff could gather to show support together as a community on the field and create a heart.
At Jack Elementary in Tyler, students also wore maroon in support of Uvalde.
“We’re not there to hold their hands and pat their backs and be there physically but we can show all the support we can by wearing their school color,” said Laura Boyd, counselor at Jack Elementary School.
Here is a list of area school districts that have announced support for the statewide show of solidarity:
- Alto ISD
- Apple Springs ISD
- Arp ISD
- Athens ISD
- Brownsboro ISD
- Bullard ISD
- Caddo Mills ISD
- Carthage ISD
- Central Heights ISD
- Chapel Hill ISD
- Chester ISD
- Corrigan-Camden ISD
- Crockett ISD
- Cross Roads ISD
- Diboll ISD
- Douglass ISD
- Evadale ISD
- Frankston ISD
- Groveton ISD
- Grace Community School (Tyler)
- Grapeland ISD
- Hallsville ISD
- Hawkins ISD
- Hemphill ISD
- Henderson ISD
- Hudson ISD
- Huntington ISD
- Jacksonville ISD
- Jasper ISD
- Kennard ISD
- Kilgore ISD
- La Poynor ISD
- Lindale ISD
- Livingston ISD
- Lufkin ISD
- Mabank ISD
- Marshall ISD
- Martinsville ISD
- Mineola ISD
- Mount Pleasant ISD
- Newton ISD
- North Hopkins ISD
- Onalaska ISD
- Slocum ISD
- Spring Hill ISD
- Sulphur Springs ISD
- Sulphur Bluff ISD
- Tatum ISD
- Tyler ISD
- Warren ISD
- Westwood ISD
- West Rusk ISD
- Whitehouse ISD
- Wills Point ISD
- Winnsboro ISD
- Woden ISD
- Yantis ISD
- Zavalla ISD
