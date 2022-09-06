Teen opens up sneaker shop while in high school

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One high school student decided to use labor day as a day to commit to his business. Hayden Saldana, opened up his sneaker store, HaydensKickz a few years ago after spending a day being bored and wanting to own a nice pair of sneakers himself.

Hayden started his business during COVID after selling one pair of sneakers. He then went on to sell 400 pairs during the height of the pandemic, turning his dreams into a reality.

“So, when you want it, you can’t make any excuses. You gotta get it. You can go around and mow yards, and clean up yards for twenty bucks. Do it consistently, stay consistent with whatever you do. It will come. You just gotta be motivated and stay consistent,” said Hayden.

He decided to mow lawns to jump-start his business which helped him to sell sneakers out of a truck and that led him to own his own space to sell his items.

Hayden wants to be a positive impact on other teens and has some advice for anyone starting a business.

“I want them to be motivated and think that they can build their own business because you can. I’m 17, I’m doing it. Just believe in yourself it takes a lot of time, hard work, energy. You have to be motivated. Somebody wants it better than you so you have to chase it. You gotta go for it,” said Hayden.

