Texas A&M Forest Service offers prescribed burning grants

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Grants are now available to Texas land owners for prescribed burning.

Texas A&M Forest Service’s Public Information Officer, Sean Dugan, says that prescribed burning serves as a ‘medicine’ to the ecosystem and the environment.

“Prescribed burning help reduce wildfires, restore the ecosystem, helps vegetation, and mitigates fire danger to the community,” says Dugan.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is offering four different types of grants to residents depending on what their prescribed burning goals are. The grants will reimburse landowners to offset the cost of having a prescribed burn conducted on their property by certified and insured prescribed burn managers.

Last year, these grant programs provided more than $322,000 to landowners for a total of 11,667 acres treated.

Dugan says that the grant reimburses residents $30 an acre.

The deadline to apply is September 30. Interested landowners can determine eligibility and find an application by clicking here.

