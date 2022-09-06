Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Texas A&M Forest Service offers prescribed burning grants

“Prescribed burning help reduce wildfires, restore the ecosystem, helps vegetation, and mitigate fire danger to the community,”
Logo
Logo(Sariah Bonds)
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Grants are now available to Texas land owners for prescribed burning.

Texas A&M Forest Service’s Public Information Officer, Sean Dugan, says that prescribed burning serves as a ‘medicine’ to the ecosystem and the environment.

“Prescribed burning help reduce wildfires, restore the ecosystem, helps vegetation, and mitigates fire danger to the community,” says Dugan.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is offering four different types of grants to residents depending on what their prescribed burning goals are. The grants will reimburse landowners to offset the cost of having a prescribed burn conducted on their property by certified and insured prescribed burn managers.

Last year, these grant programs provided more than $322,000 to landowners for a total of 11,667 acres treated.

Dugan says that the grant reimburses residents $30 an acre.

The deadline to apply is September 30. Interested landowners can determine eligibility and find an application by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in Nacogdoches hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old
This is a photo of the truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run incident where a 4 year...
4-year-old on go-kart injured in hit-and-run incident in Nacogdoches County
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Trouble brewing for Nacogdoches craft beer business facing supply shortages
USDish.com is offering to pay a lucky horror movie fan to watch 13 Stephen King films before...
This company will pay you to watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween

Latest News

Bullard High School shows support for Uvalde
East Texas districts show support as Uvalde students, staff return for first time since mass shooting
Queen's consulate tree cermony
British consulate plants tree on SFA campus in honor of Queen Elizabeth
Queen's consulate tree cermony
WebXtra: Queen’s consulate plants tree on SFA campus
Wood County Sheriff Kelly Cole
Wood County sheriff says mix of old, new evidence led to arrest of Brittany McGlone murder suspect