Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Texas A&M remains No. 6 in Week Two AP poll

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KBTX) - The Associated Press released their college football rankings for Week Two of the season. Texas A&M stayed put at No. 6 after beating Sam Houston 31-0 in the season opener.

The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences with eight teams in the Top 25. Alabama remains at No. 1 and Georgia moved up to No. 2 after a dominating win over Oregon. After the Aggies, Florida makes its debut in this year’s poll at No. 12. Arkansas is ranked No. 16 with Kentucky at No. 20, Ole Miss at No. 22 and Tennessee comes into the rankings at No. 24.

AP Top 25 - Week Two
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Texas A&M
7. Oklahoma
8. Notre Dame
9. Baylor
10. USC
11. Oklahoma State
12. Florida
13. Utah
14. Michigan State
15. Miami
16. Arkansas
17. Pittsburgh
18. NC State
19. Wisconsin
20. Kentucky
21. BYU
22. Ole MIss
23. Wake Forest
24. Tennessee
25. Houston

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in Nacogdoches hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
This is a photo of the truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run incident where a 4 year...
4-year-old on go-kart injured in hit-and-run incident in Nacogdoches County
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store
Trouble brewing for Nacogdoches craft beer business facing supply shortages

Latest News

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss to Florida St.; previews home opener against Southern
Red Zone Top 10
Longview Lobos remain top dogs in Red Zone Top 10
After Friday game against Marshall, Michael Coleman says Longview has many assets in their...
After Friday game against Marshall, Michael Coleman says Longview has many assets in their arsenal
Michael Coleman says penalties caused issues in game between Tyler High and Tyler Legacy
Michael Coleman says penalties caused issues in game between Tyler High and Tyler Legacy