Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Wood County sheriff says mix of old, new evidence led to arrest of Brittany McGlone murder suspect

Wood County Sheriff Kelly Cole
Wood County Sheriff Kelly Cole((Source: KLTV))
By Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - We’re hearing from Wood County Sheriff Kelly Cole for the first time since an arrest has been made in the 2007 murder of Brittany McGlone.

Chad Carr
Chad Carr(Wood County Jail)

Chad Carr is charged with capital murder. His bond is set at $1 million.

Cole said the case was a priority for him since taking office on New Year’s Eve 2020.

“The case was 15 years old this past May, from day one when I took over we started working on the case again. When May came, we started working a little bit harder, you know 15 years is a long time for a family to be in limbo,” Cole said.

Cole said a mixture of old and new evidence in the case enabled them to make an arrest.

“The family needs some closure and this is not complete closure, but this enabled us to get an arrest warrant affidavit put together and have a warrant issued,” Cole said.

He said in going over the evidence, it all pointed to Carr as the suspect.

“Everything pointed to the same person and to me it was time to make an arrest,” Cole said.

RELATED: Sister of 2007 Wood County murder victim reacts to arrest of suspect

Wood County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in 2007 cold-case death of 19-year-old

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in Nacogdoches hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old
This is a photo of the truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run incident where a 4 year...
4-year-old on go-kart injured in hit-and-run incident in Nacogdoches County
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Trouble brewing for Nacogdoches craft beer business facing supply shortages
USDish.com is offering to pay a lucky horror movie fan to watch 13 Stephen King films before...
This company will pay you to watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween

Latest News

Queen's consulate tree cermony
WebXtra: Queen’s consulate plants tree on SFA campus
Queen's consulate tree cermony
WebXtra: Queen’s consulate plants tree on SFA campus
Bullard High School shows support for Uvalde
As school starts in Uvalde, East Texas districts show support
Lawsuit alleges SFA leadership ignored reports of racist behavior, used employee labor for personal gain