2 East Texas natives nominated for multiple Country Music Awards

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Country Music Awards are coming soon in November and this year’s nominees include two East Texas natives.

Lindale’s native Miranda Lambert is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, and Female Artist of the Year.

Trinity County native Cody Johnson is nominated for Single of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and New Artist of the Year.

Below you’ll find a list of each category Lambert and Johnson is nominated in as well as their fellow nominees. For a full list of categories and nominations, click here.

The 56th CMA Awards will air live Wednesday, Nov. 9, on KLTV and KTRE.

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert (Lindale native)

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Single of the Year

“Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

“Half of My Hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

“‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson (Trinity County native)

“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

Album of the Year

Growin’ Up, Luke Combs

Humble Quest, Maren Morris

Palomino, Miranda Lambert (Lindale native)

Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’, Lainey Wilson

Time, Tequila & Therapy, Old Dominion

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert (Lindale native)

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson (Trinity County native)

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Music Video of the Year

“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault), Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton

“Longneck Way to Go,” Midland featuring Jon Pardi

“Never Say Never,” Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

“‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson (Trinity County native)

New Artist of the Year

Hardy

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson (Trinity County native)

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson

