Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 9-7-22

By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A few morning thunderstorms are continuing to weaken and will die out by early afternoon.  However, a few more thunderstorms could develop later this afternoon, especially in Deep East Texas.  Clouds will break into the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s today.  Chances for rain tomorrow look slim to none with just a sprinkle or two possible.  By Friday, sunshine returns to the forecast and sticks around through the weekend with temperatures near average for this time of the year in the lower 90s.  A weak cold front arrives on Sunday, but looks to be a dry front with little to no chance for rain.  However, it will bring in some slightly drier air to East Texas with temperatures in the upper 80s to start early next week.

