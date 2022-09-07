A few early evening thunderstorms will give way to drier weather as we round out the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Today’s scattered thunderstorms came with some torrential downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

Any ongoing shower or thunderstorm activity will quickly wane this evening as drier air starts to funnel in from the north behind that frontal passage.

This cold frontal passage will usher in some slightly drier air and lower humidity, making for a more comfortable feel outdoors, especially in the morning and evening hours.

The slightly drier air and lower humidity will lead to the return of partly-to-mostly sunny skies with wake-up temperatures in the upper 60′s and daytime highs in the lower 90′s as we round out the week and transition into the upcoming weekend.

A lingering trough of low pressure just off the southeast Louisiana coastline may retrograde to the west by Saturday, inching closer to east Texas. This will lead to a slight, 20% chance of rain for Saturday, with most areas likely staying dry since the deeper moisture and better lift will reside for areas east of east Texas.

A notable storm system pushing out of the northern plains and into the southeast will send us an even stronger cold front by late this weekend, early next week. This frontal boundary will provide us with even more dry air and a more notable drop in our humidity levels.

In fact, we will be looking at wake-up temperatures in the middle 60′s in the early-to-middle part of next week, giving us an early taste of fall as we sit under mostly clear skies at night and mostly sunny skies during the day.

With multiple fronts impacting our weather landscape in the next week, rain chances, outside of Saturday, will be virtually zero and non-existent as we enter into a drier period as we head into the middle part of September.

