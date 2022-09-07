Houston Co. law enforcement looking for escaped inmate

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Law enforcement in Deep East Texas are looking for an inmate who escaped from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office early Wednesday.

Miguel Alejandro Zuniga, 31, was detained on a drug-related charge, according to Sheriff Randy Hargrove.

Zuniga was last seen on-camera at the sheriff’s office on South 4th Street in Crockett around 1:49 a.m.

Zuniga is described as 5′6″ and having black hair and brown eyes. The sheriff said he was wearing grey pants and a white t-shirt at the time.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 right away.

