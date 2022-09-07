Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Houston Co. law enforcement looking for escaped inmate

Miguel Alejandro Zuniga, 31, escaped from the Houston County Sheriff's Office Wednesday...
Miguel Alejandro Zuniga, 31, escaped from the Houston County Sheriff's Office Wednesday morning, the sheriff said.(Source: Houston County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Law enforcement in Deep East Texas are looking for an inmate who escaped from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office early Wednesday.

Miguel Alejandro Zuniga, 31, was detained on a drug-related charge, according to Sheriff Randy Hargrove.

Zuniga was last seen on-camera at the sheriff’s office on South 4th Street in Crockett around 1:49 a.m.

Zuniga is described as 5′6″ and having black hair and brown eyes. The sheriff said he was wearing grey pants and a white t-shirt at the time.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 right away.

