Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Labor Day bust: CBP officers seize $12M in meth at Texas-Mexico border

Packages containing 1,337 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Del Rio Port of...
Packages containing 1,337 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Del Rio Port of Entry.(CBP)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEL RIO, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at The Del Rio Port of Entry made the “largest methamphetamine seizure in port history” on Labor Day.

The seizure was on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at the Del Rio International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2016 Kenworth tractor hauling a shipment of diesel tank reservoir containers for a secondary inspection.

The tractor trailer was referred for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of 320 packages containing 1,337 pounds of methamphetamine hidden within the shipment.

The government said the methamphetamine had an estimated street value of $11.9 million.

“This is a massive seizure of methamphetamine. It is largest in the history of the port and it reflects the steadfast commitment of our officers to the CBP border security mission and their effective application of technology, training and experience,” said Del Rio Port of Entry Port Director Liliana Flores.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

MIGUEL ZUNIGA, MELISSA PEARL ORTIZ
Girlfriend of escaped Houston County inmate apprehended in Corsicana
Miranda Lambert
2 East Texas natives nominated for multiple Country Music Awards
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say
Wood County Sheriff Kelly Cole
Wood County sheriff says mix of old, new evidence led to arrest of Brittany McGlone murder suspect
Tyrone Hughley, 37, was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility of parole after 60 years.
Man gets life in prison for raping 3 underage sisters, impregnating 2 of them

Latest News

The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at Brandon Park late...
Lufkin Police investigating late-night shooting at park
Buddy Holly 86th birthday
Remembering Buddy Holly, the day the music died
“The focus of that grant is to provide various wildlife opportunities to various groups that...
SFA professor starting environmental science academy for middle school girls
MIGUEL ZUNIGA, MELISSA PEARL ORTIZ
Girlfriend of escaped Houston County inmate apprehended in Corsicana
ET Fight Academy shines at weekend jiujitsu competition in Houston
ET Fight Academy shines at weekend jiu-jitsu competition in Houston