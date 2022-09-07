Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man thought he won $600 in lottery but really won a lot more

Jose Flores Velasquez won $1 million on a 20X the Money ticket.
Jose Flores Velasquez won $1 million on a 20X the Money ticket.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ANNANDALE, Va. (Gray News) – A man in Virginia was excited as he was redeeming what he thought was a $600 winning lottery ticket.

But when lottery staffers looked at the ticket, they quickly discovered it was worth a lot more.

As it turned out, Jose Flores Velasquez had really won $1 million.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Velasquez bought a 20X the Money ticket at a gas station after work.

He is the second top prize winner in the latest version of the scratch-off game.

He chose to take the one-time cash option of $759,878 instead of the $1 million prize over 30 years.

Velasquez plans to use his winnings to take care of his family and possibly start his own business.

