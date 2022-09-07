Nationally-renowned artist dedicates painting to Texas A&M’s Bush School

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Bush School of Government & Public Service is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a new art piece meant to inspire students. Nationally-renowned artist Benjamin Knox dedicated a 16-foot painting to the Bush School Wednesday titled “The Ride Home.” The painting depicts former President George H.W. Bush’s final journey to College Station.

It features the silver Union Pacific 4141 engine and also shows the American flag embellished carriage with cars following behind and cowboys on chestnut horses pausing in a wheat field to watch the train pass while doffing their hats in respect.

Knox said the former president was his hero and friend. He was the official artist for the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum in 1997 and said it was an honor to commemorate George the former president in this way. The artist said he hopes students are inspired when they see the photo.

“For the students to come in and see this painting and the inspiration that’s behind it, hopefully, that inspires them and brightens their day and keeps them on their path of what they want to do in their life,” Knox said.

The former president’s son Neil Bush attended the dedication and said it was emotional to see the painting. He was on the train as his father returned to College Station and remembers the warmth of Aggieland during that time. Bush said he hopes students are uplifted when they see the painting.

“I hope they’re inspired to be kind and thoughtful and to think about being a point of light in the lives of others, to be of service to others and to live a good life,” Neil Bush said.

